22.03.2021

Zebilla: Student killed in robbery attack, two others sustain gunshot wounds

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Zebilla: Student killed in robbery attack, two others sustain gunshot wounds
Four suspected armed robbers on two motorbike attack and shot a student, Quiroz Galvao worker who is a Brazilian contractor working on the Bolgatanga Pulmakom road and a "Mahama can do driver" rider in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of Upper East Region.

The incident which occurred around the Central Mosque today, Monday at 2:10PM led to the death of the student while the remaining two are currently receiving treatment at the Zebilla government hospital.

Musah Hassan, a student of Hariya Junior High School was hit by a stray bullet when the suspected armed robbers were shooting sporadically after snatching an undisclosed sum of money from Alhaji Ibrahim, a businessman and drinks dealer.

Another person Alhassan Bukari, a worker of Quieroz Galvao construction limited who together with his colleagues were working on the road opposite site of the robbery scene were shot on his right leg whiles the rider of the "Mahama Can do" motorcycle was shot in the arm through the windscreen.

Residents of Zebilla were aggrieved and accused the police of not acting to stop such robbery attacks in the town.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbery happened about 200metre away from the police station but the police failed to act to stop the attack.

The angry residents incensed by the posture of the police thronged the station with stones and sticks.

The police fired warning shots to disperse the crowd.

The robbery adds to four the number of attacks that have occurred in the month of March.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
