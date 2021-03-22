Private schools fight directive for banks to demand pre-tertiary schools’ licenses before transactions

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools is demanding the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) to withdraw its directive asking all banks not to transact business with any pre-tertiary educational institution without proof of a license to operate.

The Executive Director for the Council, Enoch Gyetuah, said some member schools now had their funds locked up.

In a Citi News interview, he described the directive by NaSIA as misconceived.

“We want NaSIA to explain to us and convince us why they did that and then withdraw that letter immediately because it is an impediment to the private schools.”

“As we speak now, some of the members’ funds have been locked up and the banks are saying they should bring up NaSIA certification,” Mr. Gyetuah added.

NaSIA, formerly the National Inspectorate Board, in a letter signed by its Executive Director, Haggar Hilda Ampadu, had cautioned all public and private pre-tertiary schools to seek authorisation from it before operating in Ghana.

On another level, he noted that the schools will even need access to banks to pay for licencing.

“On what medium will the schools be able to pay that amount even if they have to pay that,” Mr. Gyetuah asked.

“We understand that all NaSIA money is supposed to be channelled into a designated account.”

NaSIA is an agency of the Ministry of Education mandated by Parliament to provide an independent external evaluation of the quality and standards in basic and second cycle educational institutions in the country on a periodic basis.

In 2008, the Education Act, 778 established the authority, with 3 main responsibilities: school inspection, school evaluation and enforce standards.

---citinewsroom