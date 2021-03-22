ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.03.2021 Headlines

Tension brews at Akropong as armed men steal black traditional stool

Tension brews at Akropong as armed men steal black traditional stool
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Tension is brewing in Akropong -Akuapem in the Eastern Region over stolen traditional black stool by unidentified armed men.

The stool which belongs to the Oyoko royal family was stolen by knife and gun-wielding men at night.

The incident has been reported to the Akropong police but no arrest has been made, neither has the stool been found.

The incident comes at the back of claims by the acting Abusuapanyin Adu Debrah that he has destooled the Queen-mother of the royal family (Akuapem -Oyokohemaa) -Nana Adwoa Pokua II.

“I was informed that the traditional stool has been stolen by knife and gun-wielding men who scaled over the walls of the house and entered to steal the stool.I was told it was masterminded by Debrah side of the family. I think the stolen stool is in the house of one Ofei Awuku. We have reported the case at the Police station.

The Abusuapanyin is circulating letters that I have been destooled with no apparent reason” Nana Adwoa Pokua II told the media Saturday, March 20, 2021.

At an emergency meeting held under a heavy private security guard on Saturday at Akropong, the overall head of Oyoko royal clan-Abusuapanyin Budu said Abusuapanyin Adu Debrah has no traditional authority to unilaterally destool the Queen-mother.

He said his decision amounts to illegality hence summoned to a meeting at Akwamufie.

“I am the Head of Oyoko clan at Akwamufie and also the overall Head of all the six Oyoko in Abomosu, Kwahu, Anum, Akropong, Akwamu, and Anlo Today’s meeting concluded that we are going to have a larger meeting at Akwamufie to invite the Abusuapanyin over this confusion. We have summoned him over the said letter he authored claiming he has destooled the Queen-mother”.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that Abusuapanyin Adu Debrah is planning to enstool one Ofei Awuku as parallel Oyokohene of Akropong and subsequently enstool a new Queen-mother for the Oyoko clan.

---kasapafm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
You can’t order Achimota School to admit Rasta student – NAGRAT to GES
22.03.2021 | Headlines
Ken survives covid, back home
22.03.2021 | Headlines
EIU predicts victory for NDC in 2024
21.03.2021 | Headlines
Those saying my credibility to fight corruption is in tatters ‘thoughtless loose talk’ – Akufo-Addo to critics
21.03.2021 | Headlines
GES directs Achimota School to admit rasta students
20.03.2021 | Headlines
Domelevo didn't have the courage to petition SSNIT to rectify his birthdate – Akufo-Addo
20.03.2021 | Headlines
Mahama ‘saddled’ Akufo-Addo with Domelevo after he lost 2016 elections – Akufo-Addo
20.03.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo charges NADMO to make sure disaster management is part of curricula
20.03.2021 | Headlines
Three top health officers at Ridge Hospital grabbed for stealing, selling COVID-19 vaccines at Ghc200 per jab
20.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

I’ll quit school rather than cut my Rasta – 1st yr OKESS stu...
38 minutes ago

Election 2024: NDC doesn’t need beaten individual to lead pa...
49 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line