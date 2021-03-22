Technical Universities call for inclusion in gov’t’s free Wi-Fi project

Listen to article

Technical Universities across the country are appealing to the government to, as a matter of urgency, be included in the Free ECG Wi-Fi internet connectivity to various educational institutions.

This is to facilitate virtual and other online academic works in the Technical Universities, especially as Covid-19 has now compelled educational institutions to combine both face-to-face and online platforms in its day-to-day activities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU), Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah made the appeal at the second session of the 13th Congregation of the University in Sunyani for some, 1,381 graduands who had successfully completed their respective Higher National Diploma (HND) and non-tertiary programmes.

The congregation ceremony was wholly held online mainly through Facebook and YouTube. The first session was held in December last year for Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) graduands.

TVET critical

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah, who is also the Chairman of the Vice-Chancellors of Technical Universities Association – Ghana, said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) played a critical role in the development of the nation and as such, should be included in a major intervention such as the free Wi-Fi internet connectivity to further enhance teaching and learning.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to the government of the Republic to, as a matter of urgency, connect all the ten Technical Universities (TUs) in Ghana to the Free ECG Wi-Fi internet project, which has already been extended to some Public Universities, so that Students and Staff of the TUs can smoothly carry out teaching and learning in this era of COVID-19”, he stated.

He further said in order to meet the exigencies of using virtual platforms to conduct most of the University’s business due to COVID-19, the Sunyani Technical University has embarked on aggressive improvement in its ICT Infrastructure with plans underway to procure additional 50 new computers for the University’s ICT centre.

“Management has also procured extra Wi-Fi devices to connect all University hostels and lecture rooms on campus so that there will not be any black spots on the University campus as far as internet connectivity is concerned….. Equally, Management is working seriously to increase the University’s bandwidth from one STM to two STM to improve internet access to our staff and students.”

Strategic Plan

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah also announced that STU had begun 4-year Bachelor of Technology (B-Tech) degree programmes in seven areas and plans to add more degree programmes soon to attract many more qualified students.

He said, under the new Master Plan and the 5-year Strategic plan of the University, “a massive and well-coordinated short, medium and long term development of the University to bring the needed change” will be undertaken to give the institution facelift.

“Management, therefore, urges all stakeholders; students, staff, the private sector, STU Alumni Association and Government to contribute in cash or in kind to help the re-development of the University to realize its goals”, he added.

Support TVET

For his part, the Chairman of STU Governing Council, By Ing. Dr. Kwame Agyeman Boakye, said Technical Universities are expected to play a major national role in promoting and leading the practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation in Ghana.

“These are the critical drivers for the socio-economic development of any country and have helped to transform societies to provide significantly improved living conditions. Thus, our Technical Universities should be in the forefront of making Ghana modern and competitive on the global level”, he explained.

“Since Ghana’s Technical Universities are strategically positioned throughout the country, they form natural technology nodes for our national development. Thus, properly oriented, they could be major promoters and catalysts for the Government’s 1X1Y thrust, i.e., One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, One Household, One Toilet, etc. In addition, they could become a major platform for Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“However, to make this successful, the Technical Universities must be appropriately resourced and supported. Among others, the Technical Universities require modern practical training centers and facilities in support of their mission”, Ing. Dr. Boakye further said.