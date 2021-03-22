AmplifyChange implements £40,000 project in two regions

Listen to article

AmplifyChange, an international non-governmental organization with its partners, Mannion Daniel Limited in the UK, is funding the implementation of a £40,000 project aimed at empowering young people to access Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHRs) and safe abortion services in Bono East and Upper West regions.

Titled “Advocating for the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) Policy in schools (AICSEPS)”, the 12-month project, seeks to address a change of perception, attitude, social norms, stigma and discrimination against young people in accessing SRHR.

The project, which is being implemented by the Global Hand on Natural Environmental Care (GHANECare), a local NGO, is targeting 6,000 young people between 15 and 24 years in 30 selected communities in Nkoranza South Municipality and Pru West District in the Bono East Region as well as Jirapa and Wa Central Municipalities in Upper West.

Mr. Richard Kuunaah, the Executive Director of GHANECare, told newsmen in Sunyani that the project would further improve CSE education in schools and greatly help young people realize their sexual and reproductive health rights and responsibilities.

Mr. Kuunaah emphasized sexual and reproductive health education remained key a component in a multi-faceted approach to addressing sexuality and reproductive health needs of adolescent people.

Behaviour Change

In his view, it is imperative to introduce young people in schools to practical skills related to contraceptive use, saying; that would greatly improve their comprehensiveness on sexuality so as to help them protect their sexual and other reproductive health rights.

“Social Behavioural Change Communication is a cognitive concept that needs more time to effect realistic change in society. So therefore the project would train 120 adolescent girls and young women on advocacy-skills to work in selected schools for desirable outcomes”, Mr. Kuunaah stated.

He added that particularly, girls understanding of sexuality in general, would greatly empower them control their sexual desires, concentrate and build on their future.

“We can no more hide issues relating to sexuality and reproductive health from boys and girls. They are young adults and it is necessary we open up to them to enable them understand issues better”, Mr Kuunaah added.

He called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Health Service to collaborate and inculcate the CSE into the school curricula and expressed the hope that the two institutions would push the review of some contents of CSE policy that was impeding the implementation of the CSE in schools.