It was through servanthood that someone sponsored me to go to America without knowing my name - Bishop James Saah

The Senior Bishop of Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM) and Action Chapel International, Bishop James K. Saah has encouraged believers about the need to serve in the temple of Christ.

He said service to God and mankind will take people to places.

Bishop James Saah noted that people should avoid pride because of the status they have achieved in life and learn to serve those ahead of them.

In sharing his personal experience, he said "It was through servanthood that I came to know America. I went to Archbishop Idahosa and asked him, can I write your books?" Archbishop replied, "can you? And I answered, yes because I did Mass Communication so I can".

He continued, "I did one and showed it to him and he said 'Go and give it to Edward England in London. He paid for the air ticket. For three years, he didn't know my name and calls me Ghana boy. This is the ticket, go and give the manuscripts to him in London.

"On the basis of my humility and service to him, I began to travel. Within three years, I had covered most parts of the world carrying his (Idahosa's) bag".

According to him, anytime they attended crusades or conventions or seminars, he was never made to preach. "My job is to sell his books and market his magazines. He doesn't even introduce me at such functions to be able to ventilate my talent as a minister of God but I was calm."

He continued, "I was an ordained reverend following Idahosa but even opening prayer he didn't give me the opportunity and sometimes, I stand and ask myself what is this?

"This is the attitude most young people lack as they seek to make it in life. Things just don't happen and one must begin the journey from somewhere through the ability to serve."

Bishop James Saah was delivering a sermon in Reverend Eastwood Anaba's Church in a video posted on Facebook.

The Senior Bishop took the opportunity to advise the congregants to be submissive and learn how to serve.

He added that while serving, they must wait patiently since divine blessings come slowly. "Brethren humble yourself and learn how to serve."