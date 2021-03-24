ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2021 Social News

Women are tormented by strange spirits than men — Founder of Sabash Herbal Centre

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Women are tormented by strange spirits than men — Founder of Sabash Herbal Centre
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Founder of Sabash Herbal Centre, Dr. Kwaku Saba has said the most glorious people on this earth are women.

He indicated that due to that, women are more prone to negative spirits than men.

According to him, the Hebrew word for glory in the Old Testament means "heaviness" or "weight". It is a word used in everyday language to express the worth of a person.

He added that it expresses the ideas of power, importance, splendour, greatness, honour, and many more.

Dr. Kwaku Saba added that glory can be described as the manifestation of God's presence on a person as perceived by men. "It is that glory which is inexplicable but can make one attracts good things to themselves and the person enjoys God's blessings without struggling."

He added that the devil attacks the good things one possesses and it is the reason why women are afflicted spiritually than men.

"Spiritually, evil spirits work hard and try to look for those who have a lot of glory and attack them. It is said in our language that, all eyes are against those who lead and have their glory soaring. Women have glory and it is the reason why spiritually women are more tormented and have more problems spiritually".

Dr. Saba noted that the reason most women are easily possessed by spirits is because the thread on which their glory hangs has been broken. "When it happens like that such women can struggle through life and nothing works for them. Unless God and the help of our ancestors through prayers are sought for them, that is what can help alleviate the suffering of a woman".

Dr. Kwabena Saba spoke on Television CK monitored on YouTube on the topic "Glory".

In conclusion, he cautions both men and women to be careful about how they leave their lives in order not to compromise their glory. When your glory is destroyed, it makes life very difficult for you to succeed in life especially women."

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
W/R: Fire destroys sacristy of Prestea Catholic Church
23.03.2021 | Social News
Students angry as GIJ orders them to defer academic year for paying fees late
23.03.2021 | Social News
Directive for long distance buses to travel with two drivers effective on April 1
23.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: 62-year-old man reported missing
23.03.2021 | Social News
Love gone sour as boyfriend allegedly kills lover
23.03.2021 | Social News
Rainstorm displaced residents in Akatsi South
23.03.2021 | Social News
Gospel artistes attacking each other senseless – Deborah Akoto
23.03.2021 | Social News
V/R: Man who allegedly kills girlfriend attempts suicide
23.03.2021 | Social News
GES can sack headmistress of Achimota School – Former GES boss
23.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

I'm a follower of Moses, not Jesus Christ; Because If you sl...
2 hours ago

It was through servanthood that someone sponsored me to go t...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line