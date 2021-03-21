ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Ex-convict gets 40 years for assault, attempted robbery

Ex-convict gets 40 years for assault, attempted robbery
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Adenta Circuit Court 'B' has jailed an ex-convict of Ankaful Prisons 40 years in hard labour for assault and attempted robbery.

Stephen Senam, 25, pleaded guilty on all counts and was convicted on his own plea.

He was sentenced to 20 years on each count for attempted robbery and causing harm. The two sentences are to run consecutively.

Inspector Maxwell Larnyo told the Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Adzo Balokah, that Stephen Adika, the complainant, owns a provision shop at Teiman in Accra.

He said on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the complainant reported to Kuottam Police Station with a bandage on his forehead that on the previous day, at about 2030 hours, Senam came to his shop with the pretence of buying provisions.

Inspector Larnyo said Senam attacked the complainant with a knife in an attempt to snatch his mobile phone but did not succeed and fled.

He said on the same day the report was made, the complainant spotted Senam and identified him as the one who attacked him.

The prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and Senam was apprehended by neighbours and brought to the Kuottam Police Station.

Mr Larnyo said residents in the community heard of the arrest of Senam and went to report at the Kuottam and Oyarifa police stations on Thursday, March 11, that they had equally fallen victims under similar circumstances.

An identification parade was held where Senam was identified by three victims as falling prey to him using the same modus operandi.

Senam underwent Covid-19 testing and awaiting results, after which he will be taken to the Ankaful Prisons to begin his sentence.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Two adults face Tema District Court for stealing Play Station four (PS4)
21.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Akua Denteh's ‘Killer’ pregnant, wants bail
20.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Suhum Police arrests woman for allegedly torturing stepson over theft
20.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
House girl convicted over STEELCO boss stolen pistol
19.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Baby harvesting: Four more suspects picked up
19.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Trial of 'killers' of J.B. Danquah Adu to begin on April 26
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Five grabbed for stealing babies at Sefwi-Punikrom
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Five grabbed for stealing twin babies at Sefwi-Punikrom
18.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer remanded for threatening to kill his brother
17.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

468,581 persons vaccinated – GHS
1 hour ago

Ex-convict gets 40 years for assault, attempted robbery
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line