21.03.2021 General News

Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted for repair works tomorrow

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has indicated that there will be an interruption in water supply on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd March.

The affected areas include: Bortianor, Kasoa, Nyanyano, Parts of Weija, and adjoining communities.

The shut down is to enable the engineers carry out an emergency repair works at the Weija Treatment Plant.

The works will begin at 4:00am on Monday, 22nd March and is estimated to be completed by 6:00pm on Tuesday, 23rd March.

—citinewsroom

