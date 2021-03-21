ModernGhana logo
21.03.2021 Social News

GHS to investigate, sanction covid-19 vaccine theft

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is worried over the alleged stealing of COVID-19 vaccine by three staff of the Service.

A press statement, signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Service, condemned the act and said an administrative inquiry was being instituted and that appropriate sanctions would be applied if the suspects were found culpable.

"The Service commits to cooperate with the Security Agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act," it said.

The statement said all Covid-19 Vaccines, were free of charge and that all citizens should be vigilant and report anyone selling them.

It said the GHS would ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine got it free of charge.

The Ghana News Agency on Friday, March 19, 2021, reported that the National Security arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

The report said one of the suspects administered the vaccine at a cost of GH¢200.00 per a jab.

The three health workers had been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1.

Two of the staff, are said to work with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) and the third, the La Bawalashie Polyclinic in Accra.

---GNA

