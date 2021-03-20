Hon Mathew Nyindam former MP for Kpandai donates furniture to Nkanchina Community Nursing Training

Listen to article

Mathew Nyindam, a former Member of Parliament for the Kpandai constituency, Today, donated furniture to the newly established Nkanchina Community Nursing College in Kpandai District.

The Nursing Training College in Nkanchina was commissioned on Sunday, November 22, 2020, by The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Kpandai District on day-two of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region.

A Leprosy clinic that was constructed under Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and then abandoned has been renovated to train trained nurses in the region. The Nkanchina Nursing Training College has established classroom blocks, administrative blocks, hotels, and teacher quarters.

However, the institution has successfully enrolled the first batch of students to begin their studies, and the former Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency has instructed some prominent party faithful to donate furniture on his behalf to help in effective learning.

According to the party executives, due to his busy schedules, the former Member of Parliament was unable to attend today's event, but he vowed to always deliver whenever his assistance is needed.

"This gesture displayed by Former Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Hon. Mathew Nyindam is an epitome of good leadership and a kind-hearted Politician," said the institution's Principal.

She also claimed that the donated furniture would go a long way in assisting the students in working hard to achieve their goals.

She took advantage of the opportunity to thank influential party members for their hard work in the constituency and to inspire them to work even harder in the coming years.

"Even though the institution is fairly new as compared to its peers, the furniture donated would be put to better usage outstanding to the efforts and kindness of some of its founders", she concluded.