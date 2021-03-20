ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 General News

Hon Mathew Nyindam former MP for Kpandai donates furniture to Nkanchina Community Nursing Training

By Hassan Nankwe
Hon Mathew Nyindam former MP for Kpandai donates furniture to Nkanchina Community Nursing Training
Listen to article

Mathew Nyindam, a former Member of Parliament for the Kpandai constituency, Today, donated furniture to the newly established Nkanchina Community Nursing College in Kpandai District.

The Nursing Training College in Nkanchina was commissioned on Sunday, November 22, 2020, by The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Kpandai District on day-two of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region.

A Leprosy clinic that was constructed under Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and then abandoned has been renovated to train trained nurses in the region. The Nkanchina Nursing Training College has established classroom blocks, administrative blocks, hotels, and teacher quarters.

However, the institution has successfully enrolled the first batch of students to begin their studies, and the former Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency has instructed some prominent party faithful to donate furniture on his behalf to help in effective learning.

According to the party executives, due to his busy schedules, the former Member of Parliament was unable to attend today's event, but he vowed to always deliver whenever his assistance is needed.

"This gesture displayed by Former Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Hon. Mathew Nyindam is an epitome of good leadership and a kind-hearted Politician," said the institution's Principal.

She also claimed that the donated furniture would go a long way in assisting the students in working hard to achieve their goals.

She took advantage of the opportunity to thank influential party members for their hard work in the constituency and to inspire them to work even harder in the coming years.

"Even though the institution is fairly new as compared to its peers, the furniture donated would be put to better usage outstanding to the efforts and kindness of some of its founders", she concluded.

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe

Northern/Oti Regional CorrespondentPage: NankweHassan

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Obangame Express Multinational Exercise Underscores U.S.-Ghanaian Partnership on Maritime Security
19.03.2021 | General News
Magistrate Court fines man for operating dangerous insanitary latrine
19.03.2021 | General News
CSOs charged to engage faith-based organisations in championing gender equality
19.03.2021 | General News
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pushes for review of requirement for law magistrate practice in Ghana
18.03.2021 | General News
US Ambassador lauds Parliament over recent vetting
18.03.2021 | General News
Automate all domestic revenue mobilisation streams to achieve target - Prof Quartey
18.03.2021 | General News
Lands Minister meets Management of Lands Commission to acquaint himself with their operations
17.03.2021 | General News
Group calls for retention of Dr. Amin as Deputy Energy Minister
17.03.2021 | General News
Engineering students trained in e-waste management
17.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

‘It’s too early to start campaigning’ – NPP cautions flagbea...
4 hours ago

John Jinapor explains why Minority failed to get 2021 budget...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line