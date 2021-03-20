ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 Science & Environment

International Day of Forests: Commonwealth to bolster action on sustainable land use management on the road to COP26

By Commonwealth
Forest
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Forest

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has urged member countries to integrate sustainable land use management into their national climate action plans, with a focus on nature-based solutions, on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 this November.

To mark International Day of Forests (21 March), the Secretary-General emphasised the vital role of these natural assets for life on the planet, stating:

“From the vast boreal woods of Canada to the rich primary forests of Papua New Guinea, the Commonwealth covers nearly a quarter of all forest land in the world - an estimated 900 million hectares. They are essential sources of food, air and water, sustaining complex natural ecosystems, and supporting the livelihoods of millions of people, including around 90 per cent of those living in extreme poverty.

“Globally, forests play an indispensable role in mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change, absorbing a net 7.6 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. However, they are under an immense global threat of degradation, primarily due to unsustainable land use by humans.

“Small and other vulnerable states will struggle the most with the consequences if concerted action is not taken.”

A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands

Commonwealth leaders are poised to take decisive action on these issues when they meet for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June in Kigali, Rwanda, in the lead up to three key global summits - the United Nations (UN) Biodiversity Conference in October, the UN Climate Change Conference in November, and the UN Desertification Conference in December.

The Secretary-General said: “Commonwealth countries are working towards a pioneering ‘Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands’, to reinforce efforts to tackle the climate crisis, land degradation and biodiversity loss as three inter-linked challenges.

“I am encouraged by exemplary actions and pledges, to date, made by many Commonwealth countries to restore their forests and manage them sustainably – including through initiatives such as the Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development and The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy .

“We must continue working together to integrate wider sustainable land use management practices into national climate plans and mechanisms. Focus areas to be explored include climate resilient agriculture, soil and water conservation and management, sustainable green cover and biodiversity, and the active engagement of indigenous people.”

For more about the Commonwealth Climate Change Programme, please visit our website .

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Science & Environment
Modern Ghana Links
German study reveals that Lake Bosomtwe may shrink significantly by 2032 if...
20.03.2021 | Science & Environment
First images of glowing 'cosmic web' reveal surprise dwarf galaxies
18.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Comply with environmental regulations or face severe sanctions – EPA tells Ghana Nuts Company
17.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Group commends government for introducing 'borla tax'
17.03.2021 | Science & Environment
World Consumer Rights Day 2021: CUTS urges consumers to tackle plastic waste pollution
16.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Mars exploration: First data shows Perseverance's SuperCam is in excellent shape
14.03.2021 | Science & Environment
SEND GHANA holds workshop on Climate Change
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Public health risks from “The Sick 5” go unchecked in the captive lion breeding industry
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Russia, China to jointly build lunar research station
11.03.2021 | Science & Environment
TOP STORIES

‘It’s too early to start campaigning’ – NPP cautions flagbea...
59 minutes ago

John Jinapor explains why Minority failed to get 2021 budget...
59 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line