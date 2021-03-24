Don't reappoint 'lazy' Atwima Nwabiagya North DCE — Group to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti Region Hon Rebecca Yeboah has come under severe pressure.

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Amoamang is demanding her removal from office.

According to the youth, Rebecca Yeboah has since her appointment some four years ago done nothing to develop the district.

Though the DCE prides herself as a transformational leader through her hard work, the group mentioned lack of portable drinking water, health facilities, deplorable road network, education, power and worst of all non-existent job opportunities in the district as reasons for her incompetence.

Another allegation the youth levelled against her is her insensitive to the welfare of the residents indicating that the DCE does not live in the district.

The angry youth indicated that, apart from demanding probity and accountability, they are also throwing challenge to the DCE to come forward to point any visible project in the district apart from the few culverts she constructed.

Akwasi Darko, Youth Chairman

"In the district, there is nothing to show that we have a responsible DCE to champion our cause," the group leader Mr. Akwasi Darko told Modernghana News reporter in an exclusive telephone interview.

The youth want President Akufo-Addo to replace her with somebody who lives within the district and can understand their plights better through frequent community engagements.

Meanwhile, in separate interviews in Adankwame, Asofua, Akropong, Asaman, Maaban Nketia, Achiase and Barekese the district capital to ascertain the truth of the allegations levelled against the DCE, the story was not different as the people called for the exit of the DCE.

Whilst some described the DCE as someone full of pride, others opined that she is lazy and does not qualify to be a DCE.