GES directs Achimota School to admit rasta students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has directed the Achimota Senior High School to admit two first year students who were denied admission into the school because of their dreadlocks also known as rasta.

The school had on Thursday turned home the dreadlocked students, asking their parents to cut off their hair or find another school for them.

The news has since caught national attention.

Speaking to Citi News, father of one of the boys, Raswad Nkrabea said although he is yet to receive official communication from the school, he is happy with the directive from the GES.

“No I haven't gotten any message from anybody yet but what I think about it is that it is indeed a step in the right direction that they have advised themselves to do the right thing and have come forward to accept that aspect of it. I do hope that the school will follow through with the process,” he said.

Mr. Nkrabea also wants the decision to accept dreadlocked students in public Senior High Schools (SHS) to be extended to all schools.

“We do not want the situation where it will just apply to just one school like the Achimota School then you find this thing happening in Kumasi next year or somewhere else. We want to make sure the legal processes are followed up properly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu says he disapproves of the decision by the GES.

Mr. Carbonu said the exception granted the dreadlocked students will set a bad precedent.

“I am totally surprised and very disappointed that the Ghana Education Service bent the rules for these Rastafarians. When the Ghana Education Service begins to make these exceptions, they create chaotic situations in the school for we the teachers to manage” he said.

