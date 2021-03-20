ModernGhana logo
20.03.2021 Religion

Pentecostal Ministry International sets 26th to 28th for this year's Easter Rally

By Japhet Festus Gbede
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Pentecostal Ministry International, Akatsi assembly in a letter going viral invited Christians and people of goodwill everywhere to join them in celebrating this year's Easter Rally.

"We call on all people – young and old, women and men, differently-abled, people of different faiths to join us in their numbers At Tefle Kpotame In the Volta Region of Ghana to be Heal and celebrate to the glory of God."

The Pentecostal Ministry international sets 26th to 28th of March,2021 to hold this year's Easter Rally on the theme," CHRIST RESURRECTION OUR HOPE OF GLORY" John 11:25."

In a letter signed by the Akatsi District Apostle, Apostle Cephas Weto, urged the general public and the entire membership of the Church to attend this year's Easter Rally in their Numbers.

