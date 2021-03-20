Heavy rainstorm displaces over 300 persons in Tain

Listen to article

Over 300 persons have been displaced after a violent rainstorm ripped off 15 houses including a Roman Catholic Basic School at Dibibi, a farming community in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The rainstorm has destroyed learning and teaching materials including personal belongings of residents in the community.

The Tain District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Andrews Oppong appealed to Ghanaians to assist the organization in their efforts to provide relief items to the displaced persons.

“In all 15 houses were affected. Eight of the houses were totally ripped off and seven were partially ripped off. We are currently in need of bags of cement, second hand clothing, food items like rice and oil.

“We do not have anything in our stock for these people so all we can do is to present a situational report to the Region. We are appealing to philanthropists , churches, well-to-do people to come to the aid of these people.”

A similar rainstorm at the Kumawu Polyclinic in the Ashanti Region weeks ago ripped off the facility's roofing sheets.

It also led to the destruction of files, medical supplies and equipment.

The situation compelled the hospital to halt most of its operations.

—citinewsroom