ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 Social News

Heavy rainstorm displaces over 300 persons in Tain

Heavy rainstorm displaces over 300 persons in Tain
Listen to article

Over 300 persons have been displaced after a violent rainstorm ripped off 15 houses including a Roman Catholic Basic School at Dibibi, a farming community in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The rainstorm has destroyed learning and teaching materials including personal belongings of residents in the community.

The Tain District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Andrews Oppong appealed to Ghanaians to assist the organization in their efforts to provide relief items to the displaced persons.

“In all 15 houses were affected. Eight of the houses were totally ripped off and seven were partially ripped off. We are currently in need of bags of cement, second hand clothing, food items like rice and oil.

320202113603-8eu2xkjwvr-rainstorm-3

“We do not have anything in our stock for these people so all we can do is to present a situational report to the Region. We are appealing to philanthropists , churches, well-to-do people to come to the aid of these people.”

A similar rainstorm at the Kumawu Polyclinic in the Ashanti Region weeks ago ripped off the facility's roofing sheets.

It also led to the destruction of files, medical supplies and equipment.

The situation compelled the hospital to halt most of its operations.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Bono East: No evidence yet to prove the murder of top Muslim cleric was politically motivated – Police
20.03.2021 | Social News
Asuma Banda’s son, two others arrested for attempting to break into father’s house at Airport Residential Area
20.03.2021 | Social News
Falling ‘chop-box’ causes ghastly accident, 8 dead
20.03.2021 | Social News
Video: Dream International Foundation donates ¢15,000 to a blind man who cried for help
20.03.2021 | Social News
NaCCA can’t block unauthorized books from entering market – Former boss
20.03.2021 | Social News
Woman loses 3 grandchildren in Kpando canoe accident
20.03.2021 | Social News
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation renamed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation
20.03.2021 | Social News
Lack of submission in marriages cause of rampant divorce
19.03.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: I Am Campaigning For Homosexualism To Be Legalized In Ghana - Adonai Lucifer
20.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

‘It’s too early to start campaigning’ – NPP cautions flagbea...
3 hours ago

John Jinapor explains why Minority failed to get 2021 budget...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line