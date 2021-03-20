ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 Science & Environment

German study reveals that Lake Bosomtwe may shrink significantly by 2032 if...

German study reveals that Lake Bosomtwe may shrink significantly by 2032 if...
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Asante Kingdom Landscape Restoration Programme has cautioned that Lake Bosomtwe is likely to lose 75 percent in the next 11 years.

Project Coordinator Fred Kyei Sarpong explained the projection was based on a German study, which revealed that “the fast rate of the ongoing deforestation and other human activities around the lake may shrink its water in the next 11 years if drastic measures are not taken”.

This caution comes as a private developer felled and destroyed over 500 trees planted along the bank of the Lake at Pipie, a community surrounding the lake, a situation authorities say it’s in sharp contrast to bye-laws of the local assembly and all environmental agencies.

“Increasing trend of deforestation and clearing of bushes along the buffer zone of the lake by private developers is the major threat contributing to the shrinking of the lake and its biodiversity,” Fred Kyei pointed out.

According to the German study, the total area of the Lake, which is 56 kilometer square with a depth of over 230–240 feet (70–73 metres), has been filled by sand through running water during rainfall. This has been attributed to the increasing clearing of forest and bushes within and beyond the Lake’s buffer zone.

The fast deteriorating rate of the Lake by human activities has sharply declined the over 14 different species of fishes to only three as the situation remains dire if swift environmental recovery plan is not effected.

Fred Kyei Sarpong explained that “the sponging area deliberately left along the bank of the Lake serves us hatching area where the fishes keep their eggs and also a hiding area for the fingerlings. Obviously clearing such sponges is a serious threat to the lake's biodiversity”.

Speaking on Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, March 19, Mr Kyei Sarpong told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the Kingdom’s Landscape Restoration Programme to explore more ways to intensify education on environmental protection.

“We are working on the baseline survey, but in the meantime, we are deepening educational campaign for stakeholders within the surrounding communities to ensure a united front to save Lake Bosomtwe from drying up.”

Situated in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, a little over 30 kilometers away from Kumasi, Lake Bosomtwe is one of six meteoritic lakes in the world . It shares borders with the Bosomtwe Range Forest Reserve, creating a combination of forest, wetland and mountain ecosystems.

The biosphere reserve sustains 35 tree species, including some used for timber. The site is also home to a great diversity of wildlife and a human population of over 50,000 inhabitants whose main economic activities are farming, fishing and tourism.

---3news.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Science & Environment
Modern Ghana Links
First images of glowing 'cosmic web' reveal surprise dwarf galaxies
18.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Comply with environmental regulations or face severe sanctions – EPA tells Ghana Nuts Company
17.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Group commends government for introducing 'borla tax'
17.03.2021 | Science & Environment
World Consumer Rights Day 2021: CUTS urges consumers to tackle plastic waste pollution
16.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Mars exploration: First data shows Perseverance's SuperCam is in excellent shape
14.03.2021 | Science & Environment
SEND GHANA holds workshop on Climate Change
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Public health risks from “The Sick 5” go unchecked in the captive lion breeding industry
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Russia, China to jointly build lunar research station
11.03.2021 | Science & Environment
‘Rotten eggs’ teach cocky crows not to rob nests in South Africa
07.03.2021 | Science & Environment
TOP STORIES

Asuma Banda’s son, two others arrested for attempting to bre...
3 hours ago

Falling ‘chop-box’ causes ghastly accident, 8 dead
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line