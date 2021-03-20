ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 Social News

Video: Dream International Foundation donates ¢15,000 to a blind man who cried for help

Video: Dream International Foundation donates ¢15,000 to a blind man who cried for help
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) known as Dream International Foundation has come to aid Mr Samuel Oteng and his family as they donated thousand five hundred cedis(GH¢ 1500) to the family after getting privy of the video on BrownGH TV of the family pleading with the entire public to come to their rescue.

It could be recalled that the First Lady of browngh.com recently interviewed one Samuel Oteng who mysteriously went blind while in search of greener pastures.

Mr. Oteng narrated that he went blind after refusing to stay home for some months to give his eye rest just as his doctor instructed due to financial constraints.

Well, Mr. Oteng, who via BrownGH TV pleaded with Ghanaians to come to his rescue has finally met a life helper as an NGO known as Dream International Foundation comes to his rescue with GH¢1,5000.

According to Sammy, the representative of Dream International Foundation, they got privy to the video of Mr. Oteng and his family on Tuesday, and considering the family's nature, they decided to offer immediate help available hence their donation.

He revealed that though the foundation didn't have enough money, Mr. Oteng's story touched their hearts and they decided to help at all cost.

Mr. Sammy seized the opportunity to seek sponsorship for the foundation so that they can boost the NGO and put smiles on the faces of the poor and needy in the society.

Mr. Oteng and his family still need your support to survive since nobody has fully taken responsibility aside from Dream International Foundation's donation.

Thus, the entire crew of browngh.com pleads with NGOs, foundations, companies, and individuals to come to their aid and put a smile on their faces once more.

To reach out or donate to the family, kindly reach the business department of browngh.com via +233 59 687 9740

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Bono East: No evidence yet to prove the murder of top Muslim cleric was politically motivated – Police
20.03.2021 | Social News
Lack of submission in marriages cause of rampant divorce
19.03.2021 | Social News
Traders, drivers operating along Madina Highway asked to vacate
19.03.2021 | Social News
Coalition of unupgraded teachers threaten strike over promotion issues
19.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: Corpse of COVID-19 patient was not missing – Hospital Director
19.03.2021 | Social News
Arrest anyone selling pure water sachet at 30p – IGP told
19.03.2021 | Social News
Accident kills Uber driver
19.03.2021 | Social News
It's wrong for Achimota School to discriminate against students with dreadlocks – Education Watch
19.03.2021 | Social News
80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under Kwame Nkrumah
19.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Gov’t didn't spend Ghc 1.7bn on Covid-19 – Finance Ministry ...
6 minutes ago

Bono East: No evidence yet to prove the murder of top Muslim...
6 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line