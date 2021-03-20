Kumasi Rotary Club comes to the aid of Sawua Community

Rotary Club of Kumasi in partnership with Microfinance Empowerment Foundation, Florida, USA has cut sod for the construction of a Six (6) Unit Classroom block and ancillary facilities for the people of Sawua in the Asakraka Electoral area of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, Ashanti Region.

The project which is worth $120,00USD includes a Library stock with books, 8 New Microflush toilets, a Computer lab with Computers, a Solar panel for the school, and Furniture. It is expected to improve access to quality education and prevent School Children from walking several Kilometres to access basic education.

Residents of the predominantly farming community who could not hide their joy said the intervention from the Kumasi Rotary Club and its partners, Microfinance Empowerment Foundation comes as a huge relief to them. A representative of the Odikro of the area Thomas Ofori Appiah said the community has been deprived of a School block forcing School Children to walk about 5 Kilometres to attend School at neighbouring Asakraka Community.

Whiles praising the Rotary Club of Kumasi for the gesture, Mr.Ofori Appiah appealed to Government to come to the aid of the Community. He said " Currently we do not have decent toilet facility, no potable drinking water, there is no electricity through the Member of Parliament brought some poles during election time nothing has been done about it. We appeal to the Government to intervene since we also vote".

The Assemblymember for the area Honorable Agali J Peter who played an instrumental role in lobbying for the project said he has exhausted all avenues to ensure the Community gets its fair share of the national cake but has been unsuccessful. He said the School block will encourage more children to access quality basic education in the community. He promised to lead the charge to protect and maintain the facility once completed to enable it stand the test of time.

The President of Kumasi Rotary Club Dr. Emmanuel Obeng in an interview after the ceremony said the project forms part of the Core Values of the group which is to Promote education and enhance Literacy in communities. He said after careful Needs Assessment by the Club, they realised that there was the need for them to come to the aid of the community.

He hailed their partners, the Microfinance Empowerment Foundation, the USA for their support.

He appealed to the Chiefs and People of the Sawua community to prioritize the education of their wards and ensure that the project meets its intended purpose when completed.

THE PROJECT

The Service Project Director who is also in charge of International Relations of Kumasi Rotary Club Nana Effah Mensah said the project is expected to be completed in six (6) month's time. He praised Nananom in the Community for making land available for the project.

IMPROVISED SCHOOL STRUCTURE

Due to the absence of basic education in the community, Children between the ages of 2 and 9 years are forced to learn in a Church under the tutelage of a Volunteer teacher who only takes canteen fees from the Children. When they are old enough to walk, they travel 5km to attend school at Asakraka.

Residents of the Community years ago took it upon themselves to build a School block through a Self-help project but could not continue due to lack of funds.