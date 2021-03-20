ModernGhana logo
20.03.2021 Headlines

Otumfuo’s charity foundation has now become Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation (OOTCF) has announced that it has changed its name to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation (OOTIIF).

As indicated in a press statement, this is in line with a pivotal restructuring that the patron of the Foundation, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is undertaking to enhance social enhance development for the Ashanti Region and Ghana.

“The Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children, and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, have together metamorphosed and been consolidated into the Osei Tutu II Foundation with a newly constituted Board of Trustees and Management personnel.”

The newly consolidated Foundation seeks to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians by enhancing access to good quality education while promoting programs in ICT, tourism, and socioeconomic empowerment.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation will continue to “consolidate, structure and implement all the Asantehene’s social impact initiatives in the specific thematic areas of education, health, culture & heritage, water & sanitation, and some special projects.”

The Foundation also expressed gratitude and appreciation to its partners who have helped to bring progress and happiness to the lives of many Ghanaians.

“The OOTIIF, on behalf of His Royal Majesty, would like to say ‘Ayeeko, Mo Mo ne Adwuma’ to all its development partners who have worked with the Foundation over the years in fulfilling its mission.

