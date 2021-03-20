ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2021 Social News

Woman loses 3 grandchildren in Kpando canoe accident

Woman loses 3 grandchildren in Kpando canoe accident
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A farmer, Madam Olivia Adzah, has lost two out of her three grandchildren in the canoe accident, which occurred on Tuesday on the Volta Lake, around the Kpando enclave in the Volta Region.

She said Evelyn Gadagoe and Prosper Gadagoe were part of the four males and two females who met their untimely death, while Caleb Gadagoe, the third grandchild survived the accident.

Madam Adzah, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that her grandchildren and seven others were on their way to harvest okro from their farm at the River bank to sell to enable them raise some money, when the incident occurred.

She said whilst they were on the Lake, they encountered a storm and the canoe on which they were travelling got filled with water.

Madam Adzah said the passengers on board panicked as water began to fill the canoe and moved to one side of the canoe causing it to capsize.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Volta Regional Police Command Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, confirmed the accident to the GNA, adding that some of the victims travelled to the River Bank to buy foodstuffs.

He said all the deceased have so far been identified by their relatives and their bodies deposited at Margaret Marquart Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Bono East: No evidence yet to prove the murder of top Muslim cleric was politically motivated – Police
20.03.2021 | Social News
Asuma Banda’s son, two others arrested for attempting to break into father’s house at Airport Residential Area
20.03.2021 | Social News
Falling ‘chop-box’ causes ghastly accident, 8 dead
20.03.2021 | Social News
Video: Dream International Foundation donates ¢15,000 to a blind man who cried for help
20.03.2021 | Social News
NaCCA can’t block unauthorized books from entering market – Former boss
20.03.2021 | Social News
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation renamed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation
20.03.2021 | Social News
Lack of submission in marriages cause of rampant divorce
19.03.2021 | Social News
Traders, drivers operating along Madina Highway asked to vacate
19.03.2021 | Social News
Coalition of unupgraded teachers threaten strike over promotion issues
19.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Asuma Banda’s son, two others arrested for attempting to bre...
2 hours ago

Falling ‘chop-box’ causes ghastly accident, 8 dead
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line