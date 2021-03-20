ModernGhana logo
20.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

Suhum Police arrests woman for allegedly torturing stepson over theft

Police in Suhum in the Eastern Region have arrested a 45-year-old woman, Beatrice Amo, for battering her 13-year-old stepson for allegedly stealing her Ghc300.

Beatrice, who is heavy with pregnancy, allegedly subjected her stepson to inhumane treatment over allegations which the boy now hospitalized at the Suhum Government Hospital, has denied.

The boy alleged to the Ghana News Agency that his stepmother locked him up in a room for almost a day without food and water, and smeared his genitals and other parts of his body with grounded pepper.

He claimed also that she subjected him to physical torture, leaving him with multiple bruises around parts of his body and a swollen face.

Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu, Suhum Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said the alleged culprit has been arrested pending further investigations into the allegations.

---GNA

