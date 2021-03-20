ModernGhana logo
20.03.2021 Social News

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation renamed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

The Otumfuo OseI Tutu II Charity Foundation(OOTCF) has ben renamed Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation(OOTIIF).

A statement from the OOTIIF, signed by its Board Chairman, who is also the Otumfuo's Hiahene, Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the change of name was in line with a pivotal restructuring that the Foundation's Founder and Patron, the Asantehene His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was undertaking in his long-standing quest to truly enhance social development for Asanteman and Ghana.

The Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children, and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation have together metamorphosed and been consolidated into the Otumfua Osei Tutu Foundation with a newly constituted Board of Trustees and Management personnel, still under the patronage of the Asantehene and Her Royal Highness, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the statement said.

It noted that with its mission to improve the quality of life of Ghanaians by enhancing access to quality education, health, and sustainable infrastructure while promoting programmes in ICT, tourism and socio-economic empowerment, the OOTIIF continues to be His Royal Majesty's umbrella development organisation to consolidate structure and implement all the Asantehene's social impact initiatives in the specific thematic areas of Education, Health, Culture & Heritage, Water & Sanitation and some special Projects.

“The OOTIIF on behalf of His Royal Majesty would like to say Ayekoo, 'Mo ne Adwuma' to all its development partners who have worked with the Foundation over the years in fulfilling its mission. We look forward to achieving greater measurable and sustainable impact with you in the coming years,” it said.

