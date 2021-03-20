Health benefits of coconut is beyond nutritional content - Tema residents give chilling accounts

Some residents in Tema have declared that coconut has a lot more health benefits beyond it refreshment value.

They said beyond its refreshing nature of quenching thirst, it has other nutritional content which builds the body metabolism.

Coconut provides nutritious source of food, juice milk and oil. It has become our main refreshment especially in the afternoon, scores of residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema said.

Explaining the main values of the coconut, some of the residents said the coconut oil contained healing properties for the human body and was a perfect oil for consumption.

“Coconut has a lot of benefits but I like to take the juice when I'm having diarrhea, it cures diarrhoea within a short period of time for me,” Madam Grace Lawer, a businesswoman stated.

“Coconut oil is very good for hair treatment it softens the hair, I also mix it with other ingredients for rapid hair growth,” Mr Samuel Nyarko, a beautician explained.

Madam Cecilia Nartey, a tomato seller said, “I love to take coconut when fasting, I break my fast with coconut because I get juice and food at the same time; at times I don't even eat again after breaking my fast with it”.

“Whenever I loose appetite, I start my day with coconut, it boosts my appetite for food and I use the oil for my natural soap and it's the best so far,” Madam Joyce Ansah, a small skill soap manufacturer said.

Mr Stephen Assam, a coconut seller who had been in the business for more than 15 years said he started his coconut business in Swedru in the Central Region, where he used to sell every vacation to support himself.

To improve his business, he begun to transport the coconuts from Swedru to Tema every vacation to sell until he decided to permanently stay in Tema to sell.

He added that sales in Swedru was slow because the coconut was in abundance there, but was highly patronized in the Greater Accra Region.

On a good day, Mr Assam said he sells about 75 pieces of coconut explaining that people patronizes coconut in the dry season more than that of the wet season.

