Traders, drivers operating along Madina Highway asked to vacate

Traders and commercial drivers along the Madina Highway have been asked to relocate immediately.

The directive was given by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly.

Activities of these traders and drivers who park along the street impede vehicular movement .

During a joint operation by the Accra REGSEC and the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey said his outfit will partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure enforcement of the bye-laws to curtail such acts.

“There must be discipline on our roads and that is what we are trying to ensure. The MCE will create a place for the traders so that people can ply the road without any hindrance. Should there be any emergency, ambulances struggle for more than five to ten minutes just on this stretch to take a dying person to the hospital.”

“All we are saying is that this is a highway. It’s been created to allow for the free flow of traffic. We encourage pedestrians to also use the flyover. This is going to be a month project as a pilot. So we will get all the stakeholders to do what they are supposed to do so that people gradually become used to it,” he added.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of District and Municipal Assemblies took measures to space out their markets in a bid to help contain the spread of the virus.

Some have relocated their main markets to other spacier places to ensure social distancing is adhered to,

But a section of the traders say it is difficult for them to abide by the directives as most of their potential customers prefer to shop on the streets.

