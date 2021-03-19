ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.03.2021 Headlines

GHS449m released for census — Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia

Of the GHS521 million needed for the population and housing census, the government of Ghana has released GHS449 million so far, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

“The present effort of the government is captured in the fact that with a budget of GHS521 million, the government has already mobilised and disbursed GHS449.7 million for the conduct of the 2021 population and housing census”, Dr Bawumia said in Accra on Friday, 19 March 2021 when he launched the 100-day countdown for the census.

He said the government is fully committed to fully resourcing” the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in the conduct of the census.

“Our progress so far in the preparatory activity of the census had benefitted from the assistance of our development partners”, the Vice-President said.

“We thank and express our profound gratitude to the World Bank for their support, the UNFPA for demonstrating commitment as the lead development partner agency responsible for the conduct of the census”.

He expressed gratitude to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa for its assistance.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo’s 2021 budget approved despite minority's threats; 137 against 134 votes
19.03.2021 | Headlines
Prophet Nigel Gaisie escapes death; 4 dead, others injured in road accident
19.03.2021 | Headlines
Attorney General concedes to Tsatsu’s review application; Court sets March 30 for verdict
19.03.2021 | Headlines
Chasing Domelevo for handover notes unwise – Vitus Azeem blasts Audit Board
18.03.2021 | Headlines
Senyo Hosi lauds Bawumia, Ofori-Atta for supporting campaign against illegal fuel trade
17.03.2021 | Headlines
Tsatsu Tsikata fights Amewu's quashing as Supreme Court set to rule on SALL's review application on March 30
17.03.2021 | Headlines
Audit Service fights Domelevo for ‘preposterous’ handover notes after forced retirement
17.03.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia eulogises murdered Tijjaniya cleric, ‘The learned Shayhk was a man of peace’
17.03.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Blows at NADMO as Regional Director calls DG incompetent
17.03.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Recruit competent polling agents – Mac Manu to NDC, others
2 hours ago

Election Petition: Supreme Court denied Mahama same opportun...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line