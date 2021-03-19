NPP Looses Great Icon

Listen to article

The death has been reported of Alhaji Kwesi Yeboah a former Ashanti regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(1996-2000)

He was the founder of the Young Elephants Movement an affiliate of the NPP and the District Chief Executive of the Kwabre East Municipality during President Kufuor’s administration(2001-2008)

In line with Islamic traditions, he will be laid to rest today 19th March 2021 at his hometown Mampongteng after Jummah at the Central Mosque Asawase, Kumasi.

A special Adua will be held for him at house no O.I 7 BLK 8 Ashanti New Town on Sunday 28th March 2021.