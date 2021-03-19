ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.03.2021 Social News

80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under Kwame Nkrumah

80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under Kwame Nkrumah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under Kwame Nkrumah

80-year-old Nkrumaist, Comfort Boko Mensah, has urged political leaders to always seek the interest of the people and the country first other than their personal gains.

According to her, Ghana under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is no longer the same. She blames political leaders for what she calls ”backwardness” of the country.

Comfort Boko Mensah was active in the days of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

She says in her search for someone to help her get education , she eventually came in contact with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

”Nkrumah personally handed me over to the one who brought the workers brigade, he told him this woman has something in her, giver her work”, she said.

She later received a three-month training to drive tractors in the workers' brigade, making her the first female to do so in 1961.

”The tractor has six gears, three move forward, and three go backwards”, she recounted.

Comfort Boko said when some persons tried to poison Dr. Nkrumah while he was at the James Fort Prison, she was the one who was sent to deliver a message sealed in a toilet roll to some officials at the prison.

She narrates being arrested and sent to prison three times. The mother of 8 was the cheerleader in the CPP.

The 80-year old is however, not happy with the level of partisanship in the country’s body politic.

”This is not the country we started, leaders are now very partisan and if this should continue, the country would not develop.”

---3news.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
C/R: 10 month-old baby died after being buried alive at Gomoa-Nyanyano
19.03.2021 | Social News
Police issue mobile money fraud alert
19.03.2021 | Social News
Angry Metro Mass Transit passengers accuse management of neglect after accident
19.03.2021 | Social News
8 killed, several injured in Sawla road crash
19.03.2021 | Social News
Nigeria ranks 2nd country with most jobless people globally
19.03.2021 | Social News
Group petition CHRAJ over cost of 280,000 laptops for teachers
19.03.2021 | Social News
Residents of Yipala/Nabori closedown Chinese Rosewood Company
19.03.2021 | Social News
Central Regional NADMO Director cautions coastal communities against tidal waves
19.03.2021 | Social News
Change our non-performing MCE – Ablekuma North residents to Akufo-Addo
18.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under K...
2 hours ago

2021 budget isn't asking you to pay for cost of 2020, you're...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line