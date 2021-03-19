Angry Metro Mass Transit passengers accuse management of neglect after accident

Angry passengers who were aboard a Metro Mass Transit bus that was involved in an accident on the Yamoransa – Abura Dunkwa road in the Central Region on Thursday March 18, 2021 are accusing the company of neglect.

According to them, no official of the company has contacted or engaged them after the incident.

They said they were forced to pay their own medical bills when a good samaritan rushed them to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.

The fifty victims who were on board a Metro Mass Transit bus with registration number; GE 5951-18 were travelling from Cape Coast to Kumasi when the incident occurred.

They said a child crossed the road before the speeding bus. The bus hit the child and veered off its lane, hitting an electric pole before turning on its side.

They complained that the transport company did not provide them with another means of transport nor support their medical expenses.

They added that after getting to the hospital, many of them did not have enough money to purchase the prescribed medicines.

“I was from Cape Coast travelling to Kumasi. I was number eighteen on the Metro Mass bus. A child crossed the vehicle which was riding at top speed. It hit the child and veered off its lane hitting an electric pole. I was lucky because of my seat belt,” one of the victims, Thomas Duah said.

“Our worry is that they collected money at the hospital even though I gave my health insurance card to them. I don’t have money on me and don’t know how to get to my destination,” said Joseph Anane, another victim.

An eyewitness account indicates that the Metro Mass Transport was riding at top speed, and veered off its lane, resulting in the accident which killed an eight-year-old child.