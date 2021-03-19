ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.03.2021 General News

Magistrate Court fines man for operating dangerous insanitary latrine

Magistrate Court fines man for operating dangerous insanitary latrine
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Suhum Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Cynthia Blagoggee has fined one Stephen Wortey the sum of GH¢1,200 or in default serve three months imprisonment with hard labour for operating an insanitary latrine.

Wortey was charged with “dangerous insanitary pit latrine” in his premises and failed to comply with the notice served on him by Environmental Health Officers.

He pleaded guilty with an explanation, but his explanation was not accepted by the court and he was therefore fined.

According to Mr George Theophilus Agyalo, Senior Environmental Health Officer, who is the prosecutor, the accused person is a resident at Amede a farming community in the Suhum Municipality.

He noted that Environmental Health Inspectors led by Mr Joe Gyato and Mr Isaac Yeboah on their usual inspections visited the premises of the accused person and found an insanitary pit latrine on his premises.

He was given two days by the inspection team to abate and call inspectors for re-inspection. But he failed to comply with the directive.

He said the mess caused could be injurious to the health of the users and passer-by as well as children in the community because it could fall at any time.

He indicated that the latrine had become a death trap as well as contributed to the breeding of disease vectors that transmitted diarrhoea, cholera and other related diseases.

The accused person was, therefore, issued with a summons to appear before the court leading to his conviction.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pushes for review of requirement for law magistrate practice in Ghana
18.03.2021 | General News
US Ambassador lauds Parliament over recent vetting
18.03.2021 | General News
Automate all domestic revenue mobilisation streams to achieve target - Prof Quartey
18.03.2021 | General News
Lands Minister meets Management of Lands Commission to acquaint himself with their operations
17.03.2021 | General News
Group calls for retention of Dr. Amin as Deputy Energy Minister
17.03.2021 | General News
Engineering students trained in e-waste management
17.03.2021 | General News
STU holds orientation seminar for new staff
17.03.2021 | General News
COVID Trust Fund gather GHS57m, Private Sector Fund GHS44m – Kyei
16.03.2021 | General News
Let us support private sector to create employment – Asenso Boakye
16.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

80-year-old female tractor operator recounts working under K...
2 hours ago

2021 budget isn't asking you to pay for cost of 2020, you're...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line