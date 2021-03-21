I've not sat on funds belonging to community police personnel — District Coordinator

Listen to article

The Amansie West District Co-ordinator of the Youth Employment Authority (Y.E.A.) in the Ashanti Region, Mr Owusu Mensah has denied allegations been levelled against him by a section of the Community Police Personnel who accused him of withhelding their back pay for a year.

Some of the workers indicated that information from the Authority's head office in Accra confirmed that all monies owed to them by the government have been paid through the District Co-ordinator, Mr. Mensah.

According to them, they were contracted to work and assist the Ghana Police Service at the community level in the District.

They added that after completing their annual contracts that attract full salaries, overtime and other ends of service remunerations, they were shocked to be informed that government owed them nothing.

The angry personnel noted that apart from their salaries, other financial arrears that government owed them had been channelled to the District Coordinator Mr Mensah.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the workers nearly lynched the Co-ordinator when they allegedly realized that Mr Mensah was sitting on their monies refusing to settle them.

Mr.Mensah, the District Co-ordinator was not immediately available for his side of the story, but later in a telephone reaction treated the allegations with contempt.

He confirmed that Authority owe the Community Police Personnels two months arrears from November to December 2020 which the government is yet to pay them.

He said the Y.E.A employed his accusers as Community Police Personnels under one-year contract term and under the agreement, the Authority committed itself to pay every worker direct through Momo or other network accounts.

He said he only comes in when a worker complains to him about delay of payment after which he also draws the head office's attention for redress. "I don't handle workers monies and l am worried about the manner some people wanted to soil my hard-won reputation."