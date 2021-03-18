ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.03.2021 General News

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pushes for review of requirement for law magistrate practice in Ghana

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie pushes for review of requirement for law magistrate practice in Ghana
Listen to article

A Supreme Court judge, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is advocating for amendment of the law prescribing the requirements to be met by lawyers who intend to practice as magistrates.

According to Justice Baffoe-Bonnie the current three years of practice at the bar requirement is making it difficult to get qualified lawyers to be appointed to the position.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the Attorney General to Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie who is also the chairman of the appointments committee of the judicial council said the amendment is important for justice delivery.

“We are finding it difficult to get membership for magistrates in court. We believe that if persons who have not gone to law school and have undertaken a two-year preparatory course for the career magistrate, we believe that some persons could be employed. For someone who has gone to law school and has trained for five years and is qualified as a lawyer, we could reduce the number at the bar to say one or two years, and then when they are employed they can serve as a career or lay magistrates.”

In Ghana, the Career Magistrate Programme is a two-year programme for non-lawyers to be trained as Career Magistrates to occupy vacant positions in district courts.

The programme is for graduates with a minimum of three years of working experience usually sponsored by the government.

It is also in accordance with the Court Amendment Act, which requires that district courts are set up in each district to bring justice closer to the people.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
US Ambassador lauds Parliament over recent vetting
18.03.2021 | General News
Automate all domestic revenue mobilisation streams to achieve target - Prof Quartey
18.03.2021 | General News
Lands Minister meets Management of Lands Commission to acquaint himself with their operations
17.03.2021 | General News
Group calls for retention of Dr. Amin as Deputy Energy Minister
17.03.2021 | General News
Engineering students trained in e-waste management
17.03.2021 | General News
STU holds orientation seminar for new staff
17.03.2021 | General News
COVID Trust Fund gather GHS57m, Private Sector Fund GHS44m – Kyei
16.03.2021 | General News
Let us support private sector to create employment – Asenso Boakye
16.03.2021 | General News
Patric Fynn is just being malicious and pernicious, ignore him - Young Global Leaders Network
19.03.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

When a Ghanaian succeed, we pull him down, but when a foreig...
43 minutes ago

Covid-19: Seven more die, death toll now 705
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line