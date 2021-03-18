Change our non-performing MCE – Ablekuma North residents to Akufo-Addo

Residents of Ablekuma North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have called on President Akufo-Addo not to reappoint their Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Ofori aka Bella.

According to the angry residents, Mr. Ofori has failed to promote development in the Municipality.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, they held a demonstration at Kwashibu Electoral Area to drum home their grievances and urged Mr. Akufo-Addo to appoint a new MCE for Ablekuma North.

Spokesperson of the Concerned Youth Association of Ablekuma North Municipality, Ebo Quansah, told the media Mr. Ofori had been working against the interest of the ruling NPP.

“No significant developmental project compare to what we see in our sister assemblies can be seen on our side of the Municipality,” he said.

He said most of his decisions have favored the opposition NDC, claiming he was an NDC member.

According to him, during the District Assembly Elections, Mr. Ofori supported NDC candidates to contest against NPP’s chosen candidates “which caused us to lose some Electoral Area seats to the NDC.”

“He resourced some NDC aspirants including the NDC Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Mr Thomas Ashong who is an assembly member at Darkuman West Electoral Area in the Municipality and this was used against us, hence losing three of the electoral areas to the NDC,” according to him.

He added that the MCE has been awarding contracts such as construction of speed ramps, drains, desilting of gutters, among others, to Mr Ashong.

