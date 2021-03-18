Labor Commission to meet aggrieved Telecom union workers, employers today

Listen to article

The National Labor Commission (NLC) will later this today make an attempt at resolving the impasse between Telecom and IT Professionals Union and their employers.

Today's [Thursday, March 18, 2021] meeting comes after the workers embarked on a day-old strike to demand better service packages.

They argued that their employers had failed to implement directives issued by the National Labour Commission in January 2021.

Even though the union suspended its strike, some of their employers MP Infrastructure (Ghana) Limited, Linfra Ghana Limited and Reime Ghana Limited dragged the union to court and also secured an injunction to prevent them from resuming or embarking on another strike.

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah said the meeting will address the concerns of both parties for an amicable solution.

“The workers were before the Commission on January 13. The Commission gave five directions which were in relation to the job evaluation that was going on. But properly, when the Commission has given you time within which you need to report or intake an activity and one party does it and the other fails, you come to the office for the appropriate tools to use tools to ensure adherence.”

“But in this case, the union members did not come but declared the strike. It is upon this that we think that both parties appear before the Commission to see how this can be remedied”, he said.

The Telecom and IT Professionals Union declared a strike earlier in the week in protest of poor conditions of service.

The union claimed that salary negotiations with the management of the four subcontractors who have been engaged by Huawei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo, and Vodafone have not yielded fruitful results.

They then resolved to boycott work until their concerns were addressed.

The General Secretary of the Union, Israel Edem Agbegbor, told Citi News the subcontractors' management has refused to implement the pay structure after the National Labour Commission's arbitration process.

“So clearly we have employers who do not have the workers at heart. Salary negotiations which were supposed to be done by the end of September were dragged to this January.”

“When the union proposed 20 percent just to help you cushion these workers… management comes to tell us they do not have any offer for the workers, so they are offering zero percent,” Mr. Agbegbor said.

---citinewsroom