18.03.2021 Social News

Traders abandon market, ‘take over’ streets at Tema

Traders have left their designated sheds, invaded the streets near markets in the Tema Metropolis impeding vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Mr. Charles Kobina Amos, the Coordinator of Tema markets in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Wednesday noted that the assembly was concerned about the development.

He said, “What traders are doing now is to sell on the street especially along the road that links Presbyterian Church to Ghana Commercial Bank meanwhile lots of them have shed in the market but prefer to sell on the streets”.

He explained that some of the traders offloaded their wares from big trucks parked along the road which blocked and caused human and vehicular traffic on that stretch of road.

According to Mr. Amos, the assembly had created a satellite market at the Twedaase park, where traders without sheds at the main market were expected to ply their trade but decide to sell on the road instead.

“We have put a signpost and made demarcations as to where they should be and they must use the main and satellite market in order to keep the city clean,” he said.

Mr. Amos said the TMA has directed the traders to vacate the streets immediately to avoid any unforeseen accident their actions may cause.

He said, “The assembly will not wait for trouble before we respond so they must go because, where they are now we don’t know what could happen. Within a twinkle of an eye, there could be an accident”.

He said for the past weeks the assembly pleaded with them to leave but their pleas had fallen on deaf ears, “therefore we will go-round with the van to engage them for the last time before applying force to evacuate them”.

---citinewsroom

