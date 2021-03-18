ModernGhana logo
18.03.2021

Covid-19: Seven more die, death toll now 705

Ghana has recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths.

This has pushed the death toll to 705, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said on Thursday.

The latest update from the GHS indicates that 47 people were in severe condition with 18 in critical condition.

Additionally 193 new cases of infections have been recorded across the country from tests conducted as of March 13, 2021.

However, 266 more people have recovered since the last update, down-sizing the active cases to 3,621 from a previous 3,701 as of Tuesday, March 16.

The country's total recoveries and discharges now stand at 84,095, while the active cases are being managed at treatment sites and isolation centres across the country, with some under home management.

Ghana has recorded a total of 88,421 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Covid-19: Seven more die, death toll now 705
1 hour ago

