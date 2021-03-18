ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.03.2021 Social News

Oppong Nkrumah is a very ungrateful, I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to campaign for him in rain – A-Plus

Political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus

Political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has described Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as a very ungrateful politician.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Wednesday, A-Plus told host Nana Aba Anamoah that there is no cordial relationship between him and the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi.

“Politicians do not respect and they’re very ungrateful. I do not mince words and if I see Oppong Nkrumah, I’ll tell him to his face that he’s ungrateful.”

He added, “when he was campaigning to be MP, I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to campaign for him. When I got there, it was raining but I didn’t want the people to leave so I mounted the stage to campaign for him.”

But the controversial musician said he was disappointed that despite his contribution to Oppong Nkrumah’s victory, the Information Minister described him as a disgruntled NPP member on Happy FM after he criticised the NPP and Akufo-Addo.

A-Plus also dismissed suggestions that the Information Minister used to watch pornographic movies in his house.

“I’ve never said that Oppong Nkrumah came to my house to watch porn…I never mentioned anybody’s name.”

---starrfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Gov’t ‘insensitive’ with new taxes – A-Plus
18.03.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo scheming to demonize Nkrumah in history books – W/R MPs
18.03.2021 | Social News
24% of labour force street-workers – World Bank report
18.03.2021 | Social News
Kwahu chief to lead demo over poor roads
18.03.2021 | Social News
Top Islamic Cleric shot dead in Prang
18.03.2021 | Social News
Follow due process to have your land concerns addressed – Regional Minister to angry La residents
18.03.2021 | Social News
Efo juju textbooks: Joe Ghartey Condemns Stereotyping Voltarians
18.03.2021 | Social News
Ghana not anywhere near ‘dumsor age’ – GRIDCo boss insists
18.03.2021 | Social News
Another disaster as six drown in Volta Lake in Oti Region
18.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Afriyie-Akoto: I was in Kumasi to rest and recover from feve...
1 hour ago

Oppong Nkrumah is a very ungrateful, I went to Ofoase Ayireb...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line