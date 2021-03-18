Oppong Nkrumah is a very ungrateful, I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to campaign for him in rain – A-Plus

Political activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus has described Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as a very ungrateful politician.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Wednesday, A-Plus told host Nana Aba Anamoah that there is no cordial relationship between him and the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi.

“Politicians do not respect and they’re very ungrateful. I do not mince words and if I see Oppong Nkrumah, I’ll tell him to his face that he’s ungrateful.”

He added, “when he was campaigning to be MP, I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to campaign for him. When I got there, it was raining but I didn’t want the people to leave so I mounted the stage to campaign for him.”

But the controversial musician said he was disappointed that despite his contribution to Oppong Nkrumah’s victory, the Information Minister described him as a disgruntled NPP member on Happy FM after he criticised the NPP and Akufo-Addo.

A-Plus also dismissed suggestions that the Information Minister used to watch pornographic movies in his house.

“I’ve never said that Oppong Nkrumah came to my house to watch porn…I never mentioned anybody’s name.”

