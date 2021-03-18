Akufo-Addo scheming to demonize Nkrumah in history books – W/R MPs

The Members of Parliament (MPs) from the home region of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah have accused the Akufo-Addo administration of attempts to distort history in order to paint the first president black.

This follows the apparent dictator descriptions of Osagyefo cited in some newly-authored textbooks for basic schools in the country.

The textbooks have also been criticized for pumping out contents to legitimize bigotry against Ewes.

Addressing the media, the Elembelle MP Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah said the publishers cannot take the blame alone. The former energy minister chronicled decisions by the Nana Addo administration aimed at watering down the influence of Nkrumah.

“What we have seen in the last four years is an attempt to ensure that people forget…

“What is so sad is what we are reading in the history books. And I saw a whole paragraph describing CPP as a very dangerous party, that he created one-party state, he was a dictator and he imprisoned anybody who’ll speak. It’s not true! But let me tell all those people whose agenda in the last four years or so is to demonise Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, it’ll not work. This is the most important African of the Millenium and his bigness transcends Ghana and nobody can change Ghana’s history and the role and the foundation that was laid by the Great Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and make no mistake about.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Publishers Association says it is taking steps to rein in members over the publication of offensive materials for educational purposes.

---kasapafm