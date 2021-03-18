ModernGhanalogo
18.03.2021 Social News

Top Islamic Cleric shot dead in Prang

Sheikh Aliu Maikano KalamuSheikh Aliu Maikano Kalamu
A top Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Aliu Maikano Kalamu, has been shot dead on the Abromase road near Prang in the Bono East Region, and many fear it was a contract killing.

Sheikh Kalamu was the son of the renowned Tijanniyya Cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Maikano Jallo, of Prang.

The deceased, a resident of Pantang in Accra, was in Prang on a short visit when he met his untimely death while he was being conveyed to Abromase, a village near Prang, when an assailant targeted and shot him dead.

He was said to be on his way to the village to honour an invitation to an Islamic event.

The killer did not make away with the motorbike, another proof that he was the target of a contract killer.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has mourned the death of the young cleric.

Reacting to the murder, the Vice President said on his official Facebook page, “I received with shock the news of the death of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano Kalamu this morning.”

“The learned Sheikh was a man of peace who worked for the unity of the Muslim community in Ghana,” he said.

“I offer my condolences to the Maikano family and the Jallo fraternity.

“May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and unite him with his father, Shaykh Abdulaihi Maikano, and all departed souls,” he wrote.

The death of the cleric has thrown the Islamic community both in Prang and elsewhere into a state of shock.

---DGN online

