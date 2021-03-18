Follow due process to have your land concerns addressed – Regional Minister to angry La residents

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has urged the Coalition of La Associations (COLA) under the La Traditional Council to refrain from unlawful demonstrations that could undermine the security of the region and follow the law.

He insists the formal processes are better for addressing such issues rather than resorting to demonstrations and other actions.

On Tuesday, the group protested at the office of the Lands Commission amidst the performance of a ritual to demand the release of lands allegedly encroached on by the military.

Addressing the media on the matter, a member of the Coalition of La Associations, Jeffrey Tetteh stated that the military has made strong efforts to keep land that belongs to the Chiefs and people of La.

“The military did not acquire the land. It was the government that actually acquired part of the land and proposed to acquire some portions, which is where we are standing now, but it hasn't done the acquisition yet. Over the years we have realized that it is expanding, and we need part of the land so that we can also expand towards this end, but the military has vowed throughout the sessions from 2016 that they are not going to allow this to happen.”

“After deliberations on November 27, 2020, the government through the then Minister of Lands actually announced in the presence of the military and the Lands Commission that they are releasing the vast stretch of land to the people of La. Immediately after this announcement, the Chiefs were actually invited to come and sign an MOU on December 4, 2020. Unfortunately, on their way to sign it, something very funny happened. Just about 30 minutes before they got to the ministry, they were asked to return and told that they would be called later and gave an excuse that it was because of the elections and people have gone to campaign,” he stated.

But in a meeting with the leadership of the group, the Greater Accra Regional Minister asked them to use appropriate means in seeking justice.

He thus asked to present all documentation for him to engage with the appropriate state institution to solve the issue.

“They have given a summary verbally, but it is only proper for them to furnish me with the necessary documents, so I can also engage the Lands Commission and the Ministry of Defense to see the way forward because democracy is deepening in this part of the world. But someone exercising his or her right is not a suggestion that something will be done to mar the very democracy we are all protecting. So I humbly plead with them to desist from going to offices and demonstrations.”

