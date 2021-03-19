2020 best teacher receives 50 laptops, 100 desktop computers to support five schools

The 2020 Best Teacher, Mr. Eric Asomani Asante has received 50 laptops and 100 desktop computer from Nestle Business Services for schools in Accra.

The beneficiary Schools for these laptops and computers are Chemu Secondary School, Naylor SDA Basic School, Community 7 No.1 Basic school, Manhean TMA Basic Schools and Akuase SDA Basic School.

At a presentation ceremony held on Wednesday, 17th March 2021 at the Forecourt of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Madam Amanda Effe Martinson who represented Nestle Business Services said on the 23rd of November last year, they received a letter from the 2020 Ghana Most Outstanding Teacher, Mr. Asomani Asante soliciting for computers and devices to support five deprived schools within the Tema Metropolis.

She added that having analysed the content of his proposal and his aspiration to help Ghanaian children learn digitally, a team from Nestle together with a team from the Tema Metro Education Directorate including Mr Asomani Asante visited the schools he intended to solicit assistance for.

"Today to present 50 laptops and 100 desktop computers to support the 2020 Most Outstanding Teacher’s educational project and vision to helping less endowed schools with ICT education”.

In his acceptance speech and acknowledgement of receipt of the donation, Mr. Eric Asomani Asante said, “I am so excited to witness this short ceremony today. It has always been my dream to help and promote IT learning and technology integration in education in Ghanaian schools".

He said, few days after his award as the Most Outstanding Teacher in 2020, he wrote and submitted a proposal to a number companies to solicit for support for the construction of ICT and Science Lab complex and computers to assist less endowed schools.

"I am so happy and excited for the donation received from Nestle Business Services; though it is among the few companies who received the proposal not long ago".

Mr.nAsomani Asante added, "on behalf of the Educational Project Committee, headed by the Tema Metro Director of Education (Mrs. Bernice Ofori), I say thank you for the kind gesture done me and thousands of Ghanaian children who are going to benefit from this donation. I and the Project Committee want to assure you of a purposeful usage of the computers.

He expressed gratitude to management of Nestle Ghana for their kind gesture and the enthusiasm shown in supporting and promoting IT learning in Ghana.

He further showed appreciation to the following organisations; The Southern Ghana Union of Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Meridian Ghana Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Community Six SDA Church, Community Three SDA Church and Community Twelve SDA church for their financial support they have given him towards the construction of the Science and ICT Lab Complex at Akuase SDA Basic School.

The Tema Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Felix Nii Anang-La and the Tema Metro Education Director, Mrs. Bernice Ofori who were in attendance commended Mr. Eric Asomani Asante for the good initiatives he has embarked on.