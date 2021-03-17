ModernGhanalogo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.03.2021 Science & Environment

Comply with environmental regulations or face severe sanctions – EPA tells Ghana Nuts Company

Comply with environmental regulations or face severe sanctions – EPA tells Ghana Nuts Company
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has given a 14-day ultimatum to the Ghana Nuts Company (GNC) in Techiman to comply with the laid down environmental regulations or face sanctions.

It warned that the company could face prosecution or even closure, if it continued to pollute the Tano River with untreated wastewater, after the ultimatum.

Mr Samuel Oteng, Ashanti Regional Director of EPA told the Ghana News Agency after joint monitoring and compliance exercise at the company's site at Techiman in the Bono East region that, GNC risks severe sanctions if it continued to defy EPA standards on wastewater management and treatment, as enshrined in the EPA Act 490 of 1994.

He said it was noticed during the tour that there were visible greasy substances in the effluent, which got thicker and moved from the point of discharge into the Tano river thus giving it a black coloration.

According to him, the effluent analytical data on pH, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and Conductivity, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) as well as the Chemical Oxygen Demand, did not meet the standards of EPA.

Mr Oteng pointed out that the situation if not corrected immediately could affect the health status of the people in Techiman and its surrounding communities.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Science & Environment
Modern Ghana Links
Group commends government for introducing 'borla tax'
17.03.2021 | Science & Environment
World Consumer Rights Day 2021: CUTS urges consumers to tackle plastic waste pollution
16.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Mars exploration: First data shows Perseverance's SuperCam is in excellent shape
14.03.2021 | Science & Environment
SEND GHANA holds workshop on Climate Change
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Public health risks from “The Sick 5” go unchecked in the captive lion breeding industry
13.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Russia, China to jointly build lunar research station
11.03.2021 | Science & Environment
‘Rotten eggs’ teach cocky crows not to rob nests in South Africa
07.03.2021 | Science & Environment
End wildlife trade; World Animal Protection urges
03.03.2021 | Science & Environment
Do we care about the environment?
22.02.2021 | Science & Environment
TOP STORIES

E/R: Man killed in timber accident; another severely injured
37 minutes ago

Come out and show you don't support desperate, premature 202...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line