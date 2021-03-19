Don't despair, with God you can soar above disappointments — Bishop Agyinasare

Founder and Head Pastor of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has encouraged all believers not to despair in their current situations in life.

He said with fortitude and God on their side, they can rise above any challenge or disappointment.

According to him, disappointment is the failure to fulfil the hopes or expectations of someone, sadness or displeasure caused by the non-fulfilment of one’s hopes or expectations.

He added that disappointments are a normal occurrence in life and once we are dealing with humans who are imperfect, disappointments would arise, but how one deals with it, is what counts.

Bishop Agyinasare premised his motivation on Proverbs 13:12 which says, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when the desire comes, it is a tree of life”.

In explaining the above, he noted that Alexander the Great conquered Persia, but out of disappointment, he broke down and wept because his troops were too exhausted to push on to India.

He added that Cecil Rhodes also opened up Africa and established an empire, but out of the disappointment of achieving less, he said in his dying words, “So little done, so much to do”.

Bishop Agyinasare stated, "We all experience disappointment in life but we must make a decision that we are going to move on. This doesn’t happen automatically".

He continued, "We will have to rise up and say, we are not going to let this get the best of us but we are coming out".

The Perez Chapel founder and leader outlined three ways one can deal with disappointment:

1. Encourage yourself in the Lord. 1 Samuel 30:6, “Now David was greatly distressed, for the people spoke of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and his daughters. But David strengthened himself in the Lord his God”.

He explained that, like David, it is expected of us to inspire ourselves in the Lord in the day of adversity, trouble or difficulty in order to overcome situations that are disappointing in life.

2. Be of a strong spirit in the day of adversity. He stressed that when one fail to rise in strength and move on after a disappointment or adversity, "we are but weaklings or cowards. The Bible says in Proverbs 24:10 If you faint in the day of adversity, your strength is small.”

According to him, disappointments in life are bound to occur but one need to have a strong resolve to be able to stay afloat in the day of adversity and overcome.

3. Get involved in productive activity. The Bishop opined that disappointments are not forever. "It is said in the book of Psalms 30:5 that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”.

He noted that whenever one encounter disappointments, he/she must not withdraw into grief and isolation or bottle up their feelings but rather take action and get something doing. "Take a course, volunteer some time for church work or even begin an exercise begin it produces endorphins which counteract depression. Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus (1Thessalonians 5:18).

He said this son his official Facebook page 'Bishop Charles Agyinasare' on the topic "Don’t Stay in Disappointment".

Concluding on his motivational talk, Bishop Charles Agyinasare observed that, disappointments are bound to occur in the life of everyone but what is paramount is how one can soar above them by encouraging ourselves in the Lord.

"Once this is achieved, our spirits would be stronger to able to withstand any adversity that may come our way by purposefully engaging in something productive."