17.03.2021 Regional News

Zambia Envoy calls for Inter-trade among Africans; As he visits Jospong Group Project sites

The High Commissioner of Zambia to Ghana, H.E Richard Mwanza has advocated for extensive trade among African countries to help create a single market and deepen the economic integration of the continent to help achieve the objective of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfcFTA).

H.E Mwanza made this call during a tour of some waste management and treatment projects of the Jospong Group of Companies.

He said the Jospong group has chalked business successes in the area of waste management and processing, and it is a story that can provide opportunities for Zambian businesses to trade with the group.

He pointed out that the opportunity provided by Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) by producing compost for Agriculture and seedlings production is of great interest to Zambia as it will help create jobs for the youth in the Agribusiness sector.

At the Sewerage Systems Limited, which is a liquid waste treatment plant of the Jospong Group in Accra, the delegation was taken through the scientific process of treating faecal waste and generating biogas for electricity production.

The Managing Director of Sewerages System Ghana Ltd, Ing. Florence Cobbold indicated that the plant is the first of its kind in the country and treats over 2000 cubic meters of liquid waste per day.

She added that similar plants are presently under construction in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tema, and Tamale to serve other regions of the country.

The Delegation visited Zoompak Ghana Limited and shared ideas on how Zambia can benefit from scientific methods of medical waste treatment to help control infections.

The Jospong Group of Companies is one of the most diversified holdings companies in Ghana with operations in other African countries.

The company has business interest in about 14 sectors with its biggest operations in Waste management, ICT, Banking, Automobile, and Equipment.

317202124916-1h830n4ayu-whatsapp-image-2021-03-17-at-10.59.52-am-2.jpeg

317202124916-0f730m4yxs-whatsapp-image-2021-03-17-at-10.59.52-am-1.jpeg

317202124917-1j041p5cbw-whatsapp-image-2021-03-17-at-10.59.51-am-1.jpeg

317202124918-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-03-17-at-10.59.51-am.jpeg

