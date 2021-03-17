ModernGhanalogo
17.03.2021 Social News

Police Hospital sets 200 unidentified bodies for mass burial

DSP Yaw Nketia –YeboahDSP Yaw Nketia –Yeboah
The Police Hospital in Accra has announced plans to conduct mass burial for 200 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

DSP Yaw Nketia –Yeboah, in a statement said the mass burial is part of the hospital's routine measures to decongest its morgue.

He indicated that the unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies were made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies as well as unidentified accident and crime victims.

“Individuals and relatives who may have lost relatives can contact the pathology department of the hospital for identification of missing relatives as part of their search,” he said, adding “this is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial.”

DSP Nketia-Yeboah urged the public to always keep identification cards on them to help the police and others easily identify them whenever they were in trouble.

---DGN online

