17.03.2021 General News

Group calls for retention of Dr. Amin as Deputy Energy Minister

By Richard Kofi Boahen
With the vetting, approval and swearing-in of Ministers of State now over, people have begun fronting for various persons for consideration by the President as Deputy Ministers.

As a result, some names have been popping up over the last few days. One of such names is Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta Adam, who many people think must be retained at the Energy Ministry as the Deputy Minister, owing to his rich experiences in that sector.

Energy and energy sources have become very important sectors of the economies of modern societies because it provides life to the other productive sectors of their economy, hence the need to engage competent and well trained per of hands and minds who can help shape the right energy policies for the progress and prosperity of the society.

Since Energy is the capacity to do work, it facilitates all other economic endeavors, including how the services, manufacturing and the industrial sectors and even the health sector would function. Available, reliable and affordable energy would help heal an ailing economy because affordable energy facilitates economic growth.

In Ghana, the energy sector is an important part of the economy because of its linkages to industry and society. Energy policy has therefore become one of the biggest issues in national politics over the past few years because of its impact on the people on a very personal level just as the issues of health and therefore the need to have the right team at the helm of affairs to help the President achieve his mandate for the people.

A partnership between the current Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta Adam as a Deputy Minister for Energy, would bode well for the energy sector, especially at this time in the second term mandate of the President Akufo-Addo led Government.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Anta Adam, who is the MP for Karaga in the Northern Region and a strong petroleum and energy economics professional; with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) focused on Petroleum fiscal systems, fiscal policy in petroleum led economies, institutional development among others, would be a valuable asset at the Energy Ministry.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a Medical Doctor who has earned for himself the admiration of many as an astute politician and a very versatile minister haven exceptionally discharged his duties as the immediate past Minister for Education, would find Dr. Amin Adam such a worthy partner as they find solution to new and emerging challenges in the Energy sector since he is not new to the Ministry.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam was Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Energy with responsibility for the petroleum sector from 2017 to 2020. He was one of the Deputy Ministers of Energy in the immediate past administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has worked extensively on extractive industries and resource management as a University lecturer, advisor on resource governance and a campaigner for transparency in resource management around the globe. He has advised governments and provided technical support to civil society and Parliamentary Committees on energy, mines and finance in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal, South Sudan and Kenya.

Before working in the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Amin Adam was the Founder and Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP). He also worked as an Energy Policy Analyst at the Ministry of Energy in Ghana, Commissioner of Ghana’s Public Utility Regulatory Commission, Deputy Minister of State for the Northern Region, and Mayor of Ghana’s third city of Tamale.

Modern Ghana Links
