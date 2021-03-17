ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.03.2021 Education

Allianz Insurance empowers students at Ashesi Career Fair

Allianz Insurance empowers students at Ashesi Career Fair
Listen to article

As part of its commitment to support the country’s youth development and reinforce its position as an employer of choice, Allianz Insurance participated in the first-ever virtual career fair organised by Ashesi University.

The career fair was aimed at providing a platform for corporate organisations and members of the Ashesi community to engage on various career developmental levels.

During the three-hour session with representatives of Allianz Insurance, the Head of Human Resources, Olivia Anaman explained that: “The world around us is changing rapidly and so is the financial service Industry. Allianz follows the ‘Renewal Agenda’ where we want to stay ahead of the curve at all times.

“One of the aspects of this agenda is culture, and the new culture we have developed is called ‘Inclusive Meritocracy’ which stands for diversity, people and performance matter.” She added that the company’s culture evolves around four core values, namely: customer and market excellence, collaborative leadership, entrepreneurship, and trust.

She told the students that Allianz is a ‘home for those who dare’, adding that “we offer a caring environment, with trust and expertise. Within this, we are looking for people who are daring, and wanting to make a change for Allianz.”

While urging the students to take advantage of the career opportunities, including the national service and internship programme at Allianz, she said the company will continue to offer its employees a number of different careers and personal development opportunities to build their skills and knowledge.

Highlighting the attributes that make Allianz the world insurance brand and a great place to work, the Head of Business Development At Allianz Insurance, William Annor Adu said: “We keep customers at the heart of everything we do by focusing on their needs.”

He discloses that the parent company based in Germany operates in more than 70 countries, while

in Africa, Allianz is present in 12 countries with over 2,000 employees. “We are a responsible and trustworthy brand that embraces sustainable business as good business.”

“For a decade, we have been practicing strong corporate governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship in Ghana and we will continue these qualities to secure the future for our customers,” he noted.

Concluding the interactive session, the Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Insurance, Darlington Munhuwani explained that the company is focused on empowering the youth by giving them career options and opportunities for growth.

He urges the students to develop their skills and imbibe good values to prepare them for the job market. He also thanked the management of Ashesi for the partnership and organising the career fair for students to engage with the Allianz brand.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Kpone Methodist School cited for open defecation as pupils shit in bush
16.03.2021 | Education
Efo juju textbook: Africa Education Watch calls for expedited action on Ghana Book Development Bill to sanitise book sector
16.03.2021 | Education
Technology manipulation is the cause of our educational challenges, stop blaming parents — Computer expert to GES
16.03.2021 | Education
Textbooks that carry distasteful depiction about Nkrumah and Ewes not approved — NaCCA
15.03.2021 | Education
Let's support Akufo-Addo to transform education — Dr. Adutwum
13.03.2021 | Education
Address challenges ahead of reopening for SHS first years — CHASS to government
13.03.2021 | Education
Government to absorb 2021 BECE fees for 416,066 candidates – Kyei
12.03.2021 | Education
GRASAG pledges to support gov’t to establish an Open University in Ghana
12.03.2021 | Education
Western North: Kinross Chirano Gold Mines headlines Inter-District JHS Quiz competition
12.03.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

COVID 19: First consignment of 600,000 AstraZeneca vaccine d...
10 minutes ago

Ghana's covid-19 death toll rises to 698
10 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line