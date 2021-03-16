ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.03.2021 Social News

Kumasi: Sofoline interchange contractors grow wild over salary issue

Kumasi: Sofoline interchange contractors grow wild over salary issue
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Construction workers of China Geo Company, contractors responsible for the construction of the Kumasi Sofoline interchange and road network have locked up their managers as they continue with their agitations over conditions of service.

They have been on strike since Friday March 12 over their service conditions.

The striking workers of the firm told Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako that management of the firm has made it clear to them that they are not ready to engage the workers on their concerns hence the protest.

Workers’ Union Chairman Rudolph Asoalla noted that he may lose control of his colleagues if the management of the firm fails to show up for dialogue.

He said he has spoken to the workers not to destroy anything but demonstrate peacefully as he attempts to meet the management of the firm over their concerns.

He explained that it is captured on their appointment letters that their salaries will be increased by management yearly but management has failed to comply with.

Mr Asoalla insisted excuses being given by their employers on why their salaries can’t increase is unacceptable.

He however noted that work done on the Tanoso Abuakwa road to manage unbearable vehicular traffic situation on the stretch is deteriorating because of the strike action.

The new Safoline interchange will connect Bekwai roundabout to Abuakwa.

---starrfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influence
16.03.2021 | Social News
Disregard threat of transport fare increase – Commuters Told
16.03.2021 | Social News
Stakeholders call for strict regime to manage funds from 'borla tax'
16.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom and IT Professionals Union dragged to court over strike action
16.03.2021 | Social News
Speak up against re-introduction of controversial Agyapa deal – CSOs to Ghanaians
16.03.2021 | Social News
JB Danquah murder: Real killer is out there enjoying – Sexy Dondon to court
16.03.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Tears flow for Apam teenagers burial
16.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku
16.03.2021 | Social News
Supreme Court defers SALL Review Application to Wednesday
16.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Efo 'juju' textbook: Akufo-Addo supervising distortion of Gh...
2 hours ago

Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line