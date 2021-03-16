Kumasi: Sofoline interchange contractors grow wild over salary issue

Construction workers of China Geo Company, contractors responsible for the construction of the Kumasi Sofoline interchange and road network have locked up their managers as they continue with their agitations over conditions of service.

They have been on strike since Friday March 12 over their service conditions.

The striking workers of the firm told Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako that management of the firm has made it clear to them that they are not ready to engage the workers on their concerns hence the protest.

Workers’ Union Chairman Rudolph Asoalla noted that he may lose control of his colleagues if the management of the firm fails to show up for dialogue.

He said he has spoken to the workers not to destroy anything but demonstrate peacefully as he attempts to meet the management of the firm over their concerns.

He explained that it is captured on their appointment letters that their salaries will be increased by management yearly but management has failed to comply with.

Mr Asoalla insisted excuses being given by their employers on why their salaries can’t increase is unacceptable.

He however noted that work done on the Tanoso Abuakwa road to manage unbearable vehicular traffic situation on the stretch is deteriorating because of the strike action.

The new Safoline interchange will connect Bekwai roundabout to Abuakwa.

