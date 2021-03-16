ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.03.2021 Social News

Disregard threat of transport fare increase – Commuters Told

Disregard threat of transport fare increase – Commuters Told
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Commercial transport users have been asked to disregard threat of transport fare increase purportedly coming from some commercial drivers.

The Road Transport Operators made the call in a statement jointly signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, Ghana Private Road Transport Union; And Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

In the statement, the Road Transport Operators observed that it had come to their attention that some groups of commercial drivers have decided to arbitrarily increase their fares in contravention of the administrative instrument on the determination of transport fares in Ghana.

“The actions of such driver groups are unfounded and must not be encouraged,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement:

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influence
16.03.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: Sofoline interchange contractors grow wild over salary issue
16.03.2021 | Social News
Stakeholders call for strict regime to manage funds from 'borla tax'
16.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom and IT Professionals Union dragged to court over strike action
16.03.2021 | Social News
Speak up against re-introduction of controversial Agyapa deal – CSOs to Ghanaians
16.03.2021 | Social News
JB Danquah murder: Real killer is out there enjoying – Sexy Dondon to court
16.03.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Tears flow for Apam teenagers burial
16.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku
16.03.2021 | Social News
Supreme Court defers SALL Review Application to Wednesday
16.03.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Efo 'juju' textbook: Akufo-Addo supervising distortion of Gh...
35 minutes ago

Ama Benyiwaa Doe blasts Allotey Jacobs; says he has no influ...
35 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line