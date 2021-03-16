Disregard threat of transport fare increase – Commuters Told

Commercial transport users have been asked to disregard threat of transport fare increase purportedly coming from some commercial drivers.

The Road Transport Operators made the call in a statement jointly signed by Godfred Abulbire, General Secretary, Ghana Private Road Transport Union; And Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, General Secretary, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

In the statement, the Road Transport Operators observed that it had come to their attention that some groups of commercial drivers have decided to arbitrarily increase their fares in contravention of the administrative instrument on the determination of transport fares in Ghana.

“The actions of such driver groups are unfounded and must not be encouraged,” the statement read.

Below is the full statement:

---DGN online