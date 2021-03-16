ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021

VIDEO: Tears flow for Apam teenagers burial

A burial service has been held for the 13 teenagers who drowned in the sea at Apam in the Central Region.

It was a moment of sadness and uncontrollable tears from family members present to observe the solemn exercise.

The perished souls were laid to rest after a joint burial service organized in the community by local authorities.

The deceased aged between 12 and 17 lost their lives on Sunday, March 7, 2021, throwing the Apam town into a state of shock and mourning.

President Akufo-Addo has already donated an amount of GHC36,000 to the bereaved families.

This was done when the President commiserated with the bereaved families through the Minister for fisheries.

Watch full video of the burial below:

